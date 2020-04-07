Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung fur Airbus auf Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Dass der Flugzeugbauer seine Produktion wegen der Corona-Krise in einigen Werken zeitweise aussetzt, sei keine gute Nachricht, schrieb Analyst Sandy Morris in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dennoch sei dies ein weniger schlimmes Szenario als seine noch pessimistischere Prognose vor rund drei Wochen./edh/mis

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,832 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $151,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

