Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EADSF. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EADSF opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.41. Airbus has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $154.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,832 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $151,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

