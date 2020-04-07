Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,678 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up about 4.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.50% of Akamai Technologies worth $74,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $103.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

