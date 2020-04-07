Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. BidaskClub lowered Alector from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Alector has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 496.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Sabah Oney sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $55,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,028,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 379,997 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $7,409,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 840,978 shares of company stock worth $19,106,541. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alector by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

