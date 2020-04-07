Algorand Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $74.26 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $123.58 million and approximately $74.26 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002574 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.02584292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00201987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,202,649,864 coins and its circulating supply is 671,378,021 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.