ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Holdings Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of ALLETE worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ALLETE by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho raised ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.