Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 109,568 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Vistra Energy worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

VST opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

