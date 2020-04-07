Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 5,822 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of National Instruments worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in National Instruments by 539.5% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $11,610,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

