Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 86,562 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,562 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Starwood Property Trust worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The business had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.99%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

