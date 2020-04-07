Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,890 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Synaptics worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,698,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Synaptics stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -130.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. Synaptics, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.