Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 131.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.33% of LCI Industries worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $116.51. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.59.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

