Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 45,373 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Wendys worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wendys from to in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

