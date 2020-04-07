Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 5,923 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 49,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $184.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.