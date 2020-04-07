Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 7,414 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of New York Times worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 13,922,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,895,000 after purchasing an additional 555,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,645,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 304,776 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,715,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,682,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after purchasing an additional 111,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,907,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

