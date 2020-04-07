Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 8,647 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Hillenbrand worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 956,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,849,000 after acquiring an additional 131,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 431.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HI. ValuEngine lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $161,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,144.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $620,070. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

