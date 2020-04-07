Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Okta worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 556.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

In other Okta news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $2,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,849 shares of company stock valued at $19,166,015 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

