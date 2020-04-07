Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 41.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE opened at $147.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. Ferrari NV has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $180.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.01.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.