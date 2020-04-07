Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of II-VI worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 456,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIVI. Raymond James cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

