Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after acquiring an additional 199,158 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.