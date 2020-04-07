Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Rollins worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

