Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 104.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198,016 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after buying an additional 655,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 616,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after buying an additional 423,293 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,458,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,603,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after buying an additional 298,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

PMT opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 79,707 shares of company stock valued at $550,928 and have sold 2,956 shares valued at $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

