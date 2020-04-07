Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.99 Million Stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,509,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 549,072 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Evercore ISI began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NYSE:BJ opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.