Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.01 Million Stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Cadence Bancorp worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CADE. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $611.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

