Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.18 Million Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Ashland Global worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Ashland Global by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

ASH stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.