Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.75 Million Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 521,790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.29% of Washington Prime Group worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,705,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,322,000 after purchasing an additional 149,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,437,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,007,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 401,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPG opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.68. Washington Prime Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 68.49%. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 925,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,138.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Laikin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 146,500 shares of company stock worth $358,940. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

