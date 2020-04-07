Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.43% of Baozun worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Baozun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Baozun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Baozun by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Baozun by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baozun Inc has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). Baozun had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Baozun to $40.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.