Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.13 Million Stake in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 105.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.85% of Carolina Financial worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the fourth quarter worth $18,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 2,065.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 373,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 1,627.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 151,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Carolina Financial by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 112,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARO opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. Carolina Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $613.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

