Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 357.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Outfront Media worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.