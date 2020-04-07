Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565,617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.34% of Avon Products worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avon Products by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Avon Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 135,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avon Products alerts:

AVP opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.67, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. Avon Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avon Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.