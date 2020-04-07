Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.28% of Universal Forest Products worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

