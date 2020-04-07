Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,743 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,530,000 after buying an additional 154,085 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 142,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 87,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 82,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $35,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Shares of COR opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.31. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

