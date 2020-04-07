Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,874 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,902,000 after purchasing an additional 191,514 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,633,000 after buying an additional 443,462 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,098 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 866,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,228,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,246,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.32.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,315 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

