Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 364,873 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.31% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 333,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 546.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 699,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. BidaskClub cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $417.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

