Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 566,380 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 1,281.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,380 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.03% of Heritage Commerce worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,340.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,700 shares of company stock worth $403,537 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

