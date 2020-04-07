Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 60,082 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,082 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.48% of Winnebago Industries worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,540,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Braun bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

NYSE WGO opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.87. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

