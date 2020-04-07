Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of IDACORP worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDA opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.47. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

