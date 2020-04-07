Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Plains GP worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Plains GP news, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at $27,828,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 65,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of PAGP opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

