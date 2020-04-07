Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.76.

SGEN stock opened at $124.47 on Tuesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

