Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of PacWest Bancorp worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other news, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Insiders bought a total of 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

