Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 317,515 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of EXACT Sciences worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,385,000 after acquiring an additional 202,478 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after buying an additional 375,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,986,000 after buying an additional 74,316 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,042,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,414,000 after buying an additional 159,812 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 720,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,630,000 after buying an additional 103,524 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $5,139,863. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 1.76. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

