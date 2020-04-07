Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 33,582 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of GATX worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GATX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

