Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 399,550 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of First Horizon National worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,274,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,513,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Horizon National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,329,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,846,000 after purchasing an additional 390,671 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in First Horizon National by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,551 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Horizon National by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,086,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,232,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Horizon National by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,263,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FHN opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

