Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $46,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $115,540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50,788 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

ALNY opened at $112.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $134.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,285,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,963,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

