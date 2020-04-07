Alpha Coin Hits One Day Volume of $13,138.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $8,589.72 and approximately $13,138.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007318 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,075,976 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

