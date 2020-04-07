Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 9.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $152,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,489.69.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,183.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,258.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,314.71. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $813.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

