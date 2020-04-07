Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $1,300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Aegis lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,489.69.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,205.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,258.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,314.71. The company has a market capitalization of $834.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 47.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.