Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,721 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. 5,467,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,689,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

