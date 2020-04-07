Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,689,830. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.