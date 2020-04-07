Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 49.5% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 16,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $27.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,025.10. 3,014,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,927.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,848.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

