Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.84.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $26.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,023.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,927.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,848.37. The firm has a market cap of $994.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

